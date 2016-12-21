Fire in Multan’s registry office burns 150-year-old record

Multan

Fire erupted on Wednesday in a registry office of Multan’s district court. The blaze engulfed 150-year-old record present in the office and burnt it to ashes.

The credentials include criminal record verdicts and public property documents. The district administration has said that no back-up of the record exists however; an inquiry is being made to determine the cause of the fire.

At least 10 vehicles of fire brigade and rescue extinguish the blaze after a hectic effort of atleast two hours due to lack of resources.

The sudden fire has raised several significant questions as whether the blaze was accidental or intentional.—INP