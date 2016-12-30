Fire erupts at godown in plastic goods factory

Observer Reporter

Fire caused due to short circuit severely damaged a godown located on the premises of a factory of plastic goods in Korangi area here Thursday with no casualty reported from any quarter.

Fire Brigade officials said the fire was quite intense and had to be doused through application of foam technique involving four fire engines.

Significant material loss is estimated to had been caused due to the mishap, however, fortunately no human loss nor even any sort of injury was caused to the people around, added the officials.