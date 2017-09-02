Fire engulfs shoe factory in SITE area

Staff Reporter

The building of a shoe factory caved in with a mighty blast after a fire engulfed it in the wee hours of Friday in SITE industrial area.

According to details, Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Siddiqui said a few workers in the factory set fire to a chemical drum following an altercation which ignited the blaze. Three officials of the fire-brigade department were injured while extinguishing the fire. Twelve fire tenders had been deployed at the site to help douse the fire. After waging a struggle for almost fifteen hours, they were successful in extinguishing the fire. The buildings nearby were also vacated due to the intensity of fire to avoid any untoward incident.

The factory owner levelled allegations on the employees for this incident on the issue of salaries and the police have started an investigation into the matter.