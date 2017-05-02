Fire engulfs govt offices in Kohistan

Pattan

A fire erupted on Monday in the offices of District Disaster Management Authority in Pattan area of Kohistan and engulfed almost all government offices located in the vicinity.

“The fire has been controlled after hectic efforts by rescue services, army and local citizens,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Aurangzeb Khan.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

The police official further added that the administration of the nearby district of Shangla had been asked for assistance and firefighters along with their vehicles have been dispatched from the district.

Pattan is a posh area of the district, said Khan, adding that people in the area were vacating their residences as the fire had also spread to a few houses and shops. Some units of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) were also assisting.

Besides local police, police and army personnel who were stationed in the area for census duty also reached the scene and participated in rescue efforts.

A local resident, Gul Shahzada said the fire was first spotted near the local court building and then it rapidly spread.

Pattan is the lower headquarter of Kohistan district and almost all governmental offices of the area are located in the same vicinity.

Offices of deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner, wildlife department and local police were part of the complex engulfed by the flames.