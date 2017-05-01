Fire breaks out in Karachi hospital, no casualties

Staff Reporter

A fire erupted inside a private hospital in Karachi.

According to details, the fire started on the fifth floor of the hospital located at Azizabad area of the metropolis. Gas explosions took place after the fire broke out causing fear and panic in the area.

The chief executive officer of the medical facility confirmed that there were no casualties in the incident.

Fire brigades were called to battle the fire. The blaze was extinguished after 30 minutes. The hospital has been shut down till further notice.—NNI