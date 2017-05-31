Firdous Ashiq joins PTI

Islamabad

Former federal minister and PPP stalwart Firdous Ashiq Awan joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday. Awan, along with her husband, was a staunch supporter of the PPP until party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari consolidated his control over the party. It was reported recently that she had been in contact with PTI leaders and it was speculated that she would be changing her allegiance to PTI soon.

Those speculations were confirmed on Tuesday when the PTI tweeted a picture of her meeting with PTI’s senior leadership. ‘Firdous Ashiq Awan meets Jahangir Tareen. In a while, she will meet Imran Khan after which she will announce her inclusion into PTI,’ a tweet from PTI’s official Twitter account read.

A few hours later, another tweet posted to the PTI account announced her inclusion in the party. ‘I welcome Dr Firdous [Awan’s] decision to join the PTI,’ Imran Khan was quoted as saying on the page.

‘Her inclusion in the party will strengthen the PTI in Punjab,’ he said. ‘I have complete confidence in the PTI leadership,’ Dr Firdous was reported to have said. ‘I will take up the PTI flag as a party worker and contribute towards the movement to build Pakistan,’ she added. ‘The party’s supporters will build a new Pakistan,’ Awan said.—INP