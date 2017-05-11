FIR lodged against contractor, 3 govt officers

Corruption in tractor subsidy scheme in Sindh Agri Dept

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A complaint was received by Anticorruption Establishment on March 07, 2017 alleging commission of massive corruption in tractor subsidy scheme of Sindh Agriculture Department. Subsequently, the record was obtained from the Agriculture Department and thorough enquiries were conducted into the matter.

The enquiry into the matter revealed that the accused Shahzad Riaz, CEO of M/s Shahzad Trade Link, agent of Belarus Tractors, worked as a dealer to deliver tractors to growers and emerged successful under subsidized tractors scheme, from 2009 to 2012.

The Shahzad Riaz supposed to delivered tractor to grower and to claim subsidy of Rs.300,000/- per tractor. As many as 5780 tractors were purportedly delivered by him to growers. But actually on ground he did not do so. However he received subsidy of Rs1.45b fraudulently.

The record further revealed that Shahzad Riaz received cash payment and generated invoices on the names of growers and claimed huge subsidy from the government, evidently in connivance with the 03 directors of Sindh Agriculture Department officials.

The Anticorruption Establishment adopted the legal procedure and sent the matter to ACC-I for further necessary legal action. After obtaining approval from ACC-I, ACE registered FIR against contractor Shahzad Riaz and three Directors of Sindh Agriculture Department. Further investigation on the matter is under way.