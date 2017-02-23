FIR against students, teachers

Khairpur/Ghotki

The Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Sayed Aijaz Ali Shah on Thursday warned that criminal cases would be registered against those students as well as the teachers who were found involved in cheating during examinations. He expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements of Secondary School Certificate examinations of BISE, Sukkur.

The meeting was attended among others by Commander 70 wing Shahbaz Rangers Khan Gharh Colonel Muneeb, SSP Ghotki Masood Banghash, secretary BISE Sukkur, Amanullah Ansari, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Saleemullah Odho, all Assistant Commissioners, Taluka Mukhtiarkars, Head Masters, Principals, officers of Education department of the district.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner told that Rangers and Police would be deployed at sensitive examination centers as to stop the copy culture for development of country as well as future of the young generation.—APP