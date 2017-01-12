Finland backs Turkey for EU integration

Finland

Finland backs Turkey’s EU accession process, the country’s foreign minister, Timo Soini, said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Ankara on the third day of the 9th Ambassadors’ Conference in the Turkish capital, Soini said: “My country wants Turkey to be close to Europe and its values.”

Soini said Finland was a friend of Turkey “unconditionally” and both countries shared the same democratic values.

The minister said both Turkey and the EU had “significant” mutual interests. “Both Turkey and EU would benefit from continuing accession negotiations. Finland considers Turkey’s accession negotiations to the EU [to be] very important,” said Soini.

Soini said Finland remained committed to accession negotiations and maintained “open” dialogue with Turkey.

He also appreciated Turkey for hosting more than three million refugees.—Agencies