Find a permanent solution to moon sighting controversy

Tariq Saeed

While the Central Roet-e-Hilal Committee is holding its meeting on Sunday June 25 to decide the sighting or other wise of the Shawal moon to announce observance of Eid ul Fitr either on Monday or Tuesday, many of the Peshawarites and dwellers of the other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may be celebrating Eid ul Fitr Sunday as the local committee for the sighting of moon, commonly known as Qasim Ali Khan mosque committee had convened its moon sighting meeting on Saturday June 24. Though the head of the Committee Mufti Shahab ud Din Popalzai has reportedly been dispatched by the government to Saudi Arabia on Friday under the garb of offering him the Umrah, there is likelihood that his other deputies, under instructions from Charsadda, may announce, may be late in the night, first of Shawal on Sunday

This is not going to happen for the first time as the masses have ben witnessing this practice over the decades yet all the stake holders including the successive governments in the Center as well as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the clergy have been taking the issue as for-granted; hence the scared occasion of Eids and Ramzan that should stand for the maximum unity among the Muslim Ummah, have been leading to division among the people of Pakistan.

While the Peshawar Committee or the Qasim Ali Khan Mosque group has been adamant to accept the decision of the Central Roet-e-Hilal Committee about the sighting of moon, the later, headed by one Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman who is perhaps the most controversial figure of the country and still holding the important position for more than a decade, has also never given any consideration to the recommendations of the former regarding sighting of the moon.

In fact both have made it a matter of prestige and not ready to except other’s point of view most probably under the grudge the two entities have been owing against each other for more than many decades and spare no opportunity to discredit the other. However, the sufferers have always been the poor masses. The painful aspect of the whole episode is that those at the helm of affairs never took the issue seriously. They could neither prevail upon the Central Roet-e-Hilal Committee to accommodate the KPs point of view nor did they act seriously against the unofficial Qasim Ali Khan committee.

Agitated by the attitude of the Central Roet-e-Hilal Committee specially its life long ( as it appears from his tenure) even the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2012 announced to celebrate Eid ul Fitr as per the decree of the Qasim Ali Khan mosque. Endorsing the decision of the unofficial Roet-e-Hilal Committee of Peshawar, the Awami National Party (ANP) led Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Government had officially announced the observance of first of Shawal on Sunday August 19 2012, the day when the central body was yet to hold its meeting for the sighting of moon.

Expressing serious reservations about the Central Roet-e-Hilal Committee’s attitude towards the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, the then Senior minister KP Bashir Ahmad Bilore had told media outside the historic Qasim Ali Khan mosque where the unofficial committee conducts its meetings and receives witnesses for sighting of moon, that the Central Roet-e-Hilal Committee never agreed to the evidences provided from Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and despite the recommendations of the Zonal committee to wait for them to providing sufficient evidences for sighting of moon. “Central Committee made the decision in haste and left much earlier.”

“We therefore endorse the recommendations made by the Zonal Committee of Peshawar and I behalf of the Chief Minster (Amir Haider Hoti) Khyber Pukhtunkhwa announce celebration of Eid ul Fitr on Sunday August 19”. Bashir Bilore had told Media outside Qasim Ali Khan mosque.

Through the Senate Standing Committee on Religious affairs has hinted at imposing heavy fine and imprisonment on the elements announcing the sighting of moon in unofficial capacity, it is not likely to offer solution to the issue and is only going to complicate the situation as the same may be exploited by the clergy.

Instead of making one-sided decision, the law makers must try to find out negotiated solution to the problem duly taking into consideration the point of view of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has always been complaining of being ignored. Sending people to Saudi Arabia may be a temporary solution but it is not going to offer permanent settlement of the issue.

At the same time the legislators are also required to review the performance of the Central Roet-e-Hilal Committee with particular reference to its chairman who has been surviving during the last four governments despite his controversial behaviour and decisions.