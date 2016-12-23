Finch, spinners brush Thunder aside

Big Bash League 2016-17

Melbourne

After losing all their home games last season, Melbourne Renegades began the 2016-17 Big Bash League with a clinical victory at Docklands stadium, defending 179 with ease to leave Sydney Thunder’s title defence in deep trouble after two heavy losses in three nights.

The Renegades’ foundation was laid by captain Aaron Finch, who clubbed 63 off 37 balls at the top of the order. His knock was defined by clean hitting, on a ground where he averages 56 in T20s, and it proved to be the leading contribution on the night, highlighting the size of the hole he will leave in the side when national duty calls in January.

No shot was better than Finch’s lofted strike off Clint McKay, described by Ricky Ponting as “absolutely magnificent” on commentary. Later, he muscled Fawad Ahmed for consecutive sixes over extra cover. He holed out off the next ball, but his job was done.

For pure enjoyment, there was no better moment than Brad Hogg’s double-wicket over that extinguished any realistic chance of a Thunder comeback.

The ever-smiling left-arm wristspinner was playing in his first game for the Renegades after crossing over from Perth Scorchers. Across four tidy overs, he showed that at even at 45, he remains an estimable competitor.

Finch’s night got better when a shrewd move to open the bowling with part-time offspinner Tom Cooper paid off immediately as Kurtis Patterson sliced the first ball of the Thunder’s chase to backward point.

Then, Chris Tremain reinforced why he entered this competition as a man tipped for big things by cramping up Eoin Morgan, who spooned a catch to square leg. By the end of the Powerplay, Thunder had put up just 33, which was 15 less than the Renegades’ score at the same point. With the required rate already in double-figures, the experienced trio of Hogg, Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo sent down six overs and conceded just one boundary. —Agencies