FINCA to receive ‘Smart Campaign Certification’

Staff Reporter

Lahore

FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited has become the first bank in the country to receive the prestigious Smart Certification in Client Protection. With the certification, FINCA Pakistan joins a coveted group of over 75 certified financial institutions worldwide, which are SMART Certified.

The certification required an in-depth, independent review of all FINCA Pakistan policies and processes. The positive results of the evaluation reflect FINCA’s strong commitment to building transparent and lasting relationship with its clients.

Smart Campaign is a global effort to embed a set of client-protection principles into the fabric of the financial industry. This Certification is awarded to financial organisations that institutionalise the Smart Campaign’s seven Client Protection Principles, which include: appropriate product design and delivery, prevention of over-indebtedness, transparency, responsible pricing, fair and respectful treatment of clients, privacy of client data, and mechanisms for complaint resolution.

Commenting on the achievement, FINCA Pakistan’s CEO Mudassar Aqil said, “The Smart Campaign’s Client Protection Principles aim at prudent, transparent, and respectful treatment of clients and also represent implementation of adequate standards of client care. We at FINCA Pakistan are extremely proud to have joined this group of transparent and socially responsible financial institutions across the globe who have successfully implemented these principles, putting clients first.”

Aqil also took the opportunity to commend the efforts of the FINCA team involved in the process of training and educating staff on these client protection principles, as well as facilitating the assessment. He reiterated to continue serving the FINCA clients in their best interests and upholding FINCA’s brand values of trust, warmth &responsible banking.