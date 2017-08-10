FINCA joins hands with The City School

Staff Reporter

Lahore

FINCA, one of the leading microfinance banks in the world, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The City School for the payment of school fees through mobile phones to make the process easy for parents.

This collaboration introduces an innovative system of payment for The City School parents. By using SimSim, a free “mobiles wallet” as a digital payment method, parents will be able to make hassle-free fee transactions from anywhere.

By creating a mobile account on the SimSim app, parents will reduce costs, boosting financial inclusion and digitisation of our economy; through FINCA. Payments through SimSim can be made from anywhere in Pakistan with just a single click.

Sharing his views, Muhammad Mudassar Aqil, CEO of FINCA Microfinance bank said, “We are really excited about our collaboration with The City School, leading to expanding the world of digital mobile payment methods and facilitating parents with easy, cost effective, and quick processing of school fee submission through smart phone.”

On this occasion, the Chief Financial Officer of The City School Mr Kamran Haider said, “The City School is proud to provide yet another service to make the lives of our parents more convenient. We are confident that the agreement with FINCA will offer ease of access to digital financial channels for our parents nationwide.”