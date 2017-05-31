FINCA collaborates with FINJA to launch SimSim mobile wallet

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan’s first free mobile wallet, SimSim has received regulatory approval from the State Bank of Pakistan. The approval was granted under the Branchless Banking Regulation framework formulated by SBP.

SimSim is collaboration between FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited and FINJA Pvt. Limited. This is the first time a bank and a fintech, acting as the super-agent of the bank, have partnered to create a digital financial product.

“SimSim’s pioneering instant mobile account will go a long way in boosting financial inclusion in the country and digitizing the economy”, M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO of FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited stated.

Discussing future plans for SimSim, Qasif Shahid, CEO of FINJA Pvt. Limited said that SimSim is not simply a product or an app, rather it is a movement to free digital commerce in Pakistan.

Monis Rahman, tech veteran and co-founder of FINJA Pvt. Limited added that the ease of becoming part of the SimSim network positions it as a platform, which users can spread and grow without any friction. SimSim successfully completed a beta pilot prior to the formal approval from SBP, and recorded Rs600 million in transactions, 30,000 in self-registered mobile wallet accounts and a retail network of 500 participating merchants.

The mobile wallet is a highly innovative, automated process which relies on NADRA integration and machine learning. Anyone with a valid CNIC can create a SimSim branchless bank account, in under one minute, using their internet-enabled mobile phones.