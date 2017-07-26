Financial close signing ceremony of LRRP with HBL held

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A formal financial close ceremony of Lahore Ring Road Project (LRRP) with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) was held at Headquarters Frontier Works Organization (FWO) on another day. The financial close of the project has already been achieved on 22nd December 2016.

Director General FWO Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal along with President & CEO HBL Nauman K. Dar, Deputy Director General FWO Maj Gen Saeed Akhtar, Chief Operating Officer Punjab Ring Road Infrastructure Management Engineering Pvt Ltd (PRIME) Col (R) Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, Director Engineering Lahore Ring Road Authority (LRRA) Najam Waheed and Principal Transaction Advisory Services EY FORD RHODES Huzaifa Mazahir attended the ceremony. The project shall be completed by December 2017.