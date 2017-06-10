Finance & Planning Committee approves PMAS-AAUR budget

Rawalpindi

The Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid-Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Friday approved Rs 2049.183 million 2017-18 fiscal year budget.

The budget was approved in the Finance and Planning Committee meeting, held here at the main Campus, chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad.

The committee included representative members of the University syndicate and the government departments representatives from Agriculture department and Finance department.

The committee estimated Rs 2049.173 million expenditure for the fiscal year 2017-18 while Rs 2049.183 million would be estimated income from various sources.

The university expects a grant of Rs 701.026 million from the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Rs 78.423 million grant from the Punjab Government.

Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad thanked the participants for their valuable contribution and said it is first time in the history of PMAS-AAUR that the University’s own resources income was equal to the grants of HEC and Punjab Govternment.

The heads of the departments would be imparted financial management trainings and budget allocation to them would be performance-based, he added.

Finally, the budget was recommended for onward presentation and approval of the University Syndicate. The Finance and Planning Committee appreciated financial measures taken by the university during the last fiscal year. The committee hoped that the HEC and the government of the Punjab would provide required funds this year to encourage research and development at the PMAS-AAUR.—APP