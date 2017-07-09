Finance Ministry refutes PTI claims

Islamabad

Spokesman of the Finance Minister has issued the following clarification with respect to the false, mischievous and frivolous claims made by PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry in a televised press conference on 5th July 2017 regarding the businesses of the sons of the Finance Minister.

Mr. Chaudhry has made false claims, which are far from reality, that a whole tower in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is owned by the Finance Minister’s sons. In actual fact, the Finance Minister’s sons only acted as developers / builders of the whole tower (G+39), named HDS Tower,by utilizing funds provided by buyers / owners. There are approximately 300 buyers / owners, including individuals, corporations, companies and institutions etc., whose ownership details and particulars are available with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (“RERA”) of the Government of Dubai. Only a few units in the Tower are owned by the Finance Minister’s sons for office purposes.Therefore, the allegation of the Tower being owned by the Finance Minister’s sons is concocted and a big lie. It may be noted that Mr. Ali Dar, the elder of the Finance Minister’s two sons, is independent and married. He has been doing the business of property development for the last 14 years in the UAE.

Similarly, the claim made by Mr. Chaudhry regarding the car rental business, owned by the Finance Minister’s sons, is also completely false. It is usual for car rental businesses in the UAE, that owners of luxury cars place their cars with car rental companies for renting out, due to considerable demand for such vehicles.—PR