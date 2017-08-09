Finance Minister takes notice of hike in sugar price

FBR clears sales tax refunds of over Rs23b

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Tuesday, directed federal secretaries concerned to take up the matter regarding hike in sugar price with provincial governments immediately.

The price of sugar has witnessed upward trajectory as per maund increases by Rs550 amid rumours of artificial shortage. Following unexpected hike, price of sugar per maund, weighing 100 kg, has surged to Rs5250 from Rs 4700 and dealers have started stocking sugar. Similarly, per kg price of sugar has also witnessed hike of Rs4 to Rs6. Analysts and locals have termed political upheaval a cause behind sudden rise in sugar prices.

The Finance Minister who is also Chairman of National Price Monitoring Committee, taking seri-ous notice of the media reports regarding sugar price hike said that there are standing instructions from ECC of the Cabinet that stability in price of sugar in domestic market is to be ensured for benefit of the general consumers.

In line with Finance Minister’s instructions, Secretary Ministry of Industries Tuesday evening sent letters to Chief Secretaries of Sindh, Punjab and KP provinces expressing concern of the Federal Government over escalation in price of sugar. The senior officials have been asked to look into the matter on urgent basis and take appropriate corrective measures for ensuring stability in retail price of sugar.

Industry (FPCCI), Zubair Tufail thanked the minister for paying the refunds on time. Meanwhile, addressing a ceremony here at Federal Board of revenue (FBR), Ishaq Dar said that all the refunds were transferred directly to the tax payers’ accounts online to provide maximum facilitation to the business community.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of business community members, and officials from FBR and finance ministry. As per promise made by Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the government has cleared Sales tax refunds of over Rs 23 billion. The finance minister said that during his budget speech on May 26, he promised with the business community that all their sales tax refunds of up to Rs one million would be paid by July 15 while the remaining refunds, would be cleared by August 14.

He said the payments were made against Refund Pay Orders (RPOs) issued till April, 2017. The first promise, he said was fulfilled on July 15 while the second one was being fulfilled ahead of time.

He said in total, the FBR cleared 10,439 refund cases worth of RS 26.43 billion in recent two installments. The Finance Minister said that he always gives difficult targets to FBR, which have resulted in sharp increase in revenue collection.

“The revenue collection during last four years has increased by 73 per cent from Rs 1900 billion in 2013 to Rs 3362 billion in 2016-17”, he added. Ishaq Dar said the government was committed to take tax to GDP ratio to 15 per cent which, although is a difficult, however a doable task.

He said the FBR team was ready to work really hard to achieve the target of revenue collection set for the year 2017-18 with more transparency. Earlier, FBR Chairman, Tariq Mahmood Pasha said that under the leadership of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the FBR team was working hard to boost the revenue collection and to expand tax base in the country.

He said with the timely and easy transfer of refund money to the exporter’s account would encourage them to work hard to increase the country’s exports.