Finance Minister has no Aqama

Islamabad

The spokesman of the Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar categorically stated here Thursday that Finance Minister does not hold Aqama/ Residence Permit/Nationality of any country in the world except Pakistan.

The spokesman clarified that Senator Dar was professionally engaged as Financial Adviser in UAE from year 2002 to year 2008 and same was properly disclosed in ECP/Tax Returns for the said period.

Senator Dar did have official “Aqama” for performing his aforesaid professional advisory services. However, he resigned from this position before joining the Federal Cabinet on 31st March 2008 and subsequently the Aqama lapsed/expired.