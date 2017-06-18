Finance Minister chairs meeting on matters related to FBR

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting on Sunday at the Ministry of Finance on matters related to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar Khan, Finance Secretary, Secretary EAD, Chairman FBR, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and FBR attended the meeting.

Chairman FBR updated the Finance Minister on the latest status of tax collection during FY 2016-17. He said that all efforts are being made to attain the collection target for the current fiscal year.

He said that a comprehensive strategy is being finalized for tax collection in FY 2017-18, and it would be presented to the Finance Minister in due course.

The Finance Minister urged FBR to take all necessary measures to meet the tax collection target for the current fiscal year. He said that the prudent policies of the present government, and the efforts of FBR, had resulted in 60% growth in tax revenue collection between FY 2012-2013 and FY 2015-2016.

He assured his full support to FBR for achieving the revenue targets for FY 2017-18. The Finance Minister appreciated the contributions of FBR officials in the preparation of the budget for FY 2017-18, which has recently been passed by Parliament.

He expressed the confidence that the measures announced in the budget for FY 2017-18 will enhance the welfare and prosperity of the general public, and enable Pakistan to achieve higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Originally Published By NNI