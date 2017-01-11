Finalise water policy

FINALLY it appears that the government is all set to launch much delayed Diamer-Bhasha Dam, the project which will not only produce cheap electricity but also help irrigate thousands of acres of barren land. Talking to media Monday, Minister for Water and Power shared the good news that land acquisition process for the dam has been completed while several countries have also expressed interest to finance the project.

It is regrettable that in the past our governments did not prioritise large dams in its development agenda but now given the water shortage faced by the country and continuous threats emanating from India to stop the flow of waters to Pakistan, it has become all the more imperative to launch multipurpose water reservoirs having the capability not only to mitigate floods but also meet our irrigation needs and power requirements. Pakistan is already trailing behind in its per capita water availability due to increasing demand as well as growing population. Due to non-construction of any dam ever since Tarbela and Mangla and sedimentation of existing reservoirs, our water storage capacity has witnessed a sharp decline. Presently, Pakistan can store only thirty days of water in the Indus Basin, which is very low as compared to other countries. It is sheer criminal negligence on part of successive governments that the country has so far no national level water policy despite the fact that being an agrarian economy it is a matter of life and death for us. Whilst we will urge federal govt to finalise the policy in consultation with provinces and other stakeholders which should feature not only construction of new reservoirs but also measures aimed at ensuring better water management and utilisation, food security and adaptation to climate change. Being a national issue, we expect that all political parties will avoid politics on the matter and make substantive contribution in order to ensure water and energy security.

