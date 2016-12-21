Filth and encroachments galore at Vegetable, Fruit Market

Zubair Qureshi

Traders of capital’s fruit and vegetable market have staged protest against the unfair treatment of the market committee and what they said the authorities’ indifference towards their problems. In this regard, they staged a protest rally and demanded of the interior minister to take action against what they called extortion and unfair interference of the market committee.

The fruit and vegetable market of the federal capital needs attention of the authorities concerned as it is facing a plethora of problems which has turned the market into a health hazardous place, polluted and insecure place.

President of Fruit Market Traders Welfare Association, Agha Siraj while addressing the participants of protest demonstration against the extortion and maltreatment of the Market Committee.

Agha Siraj said that traders and people visiting the market face severe problems due to encroachments, cleanliness condition and poor security arrangements.

He said that polluted and filthy environment with numerous problems in and around the market is in need of prompt attention of the civic body in order to ensure provision of safe and healthy food items to the residents. Rotten fruits and vegetables thrown on ground causes odour as there is no waste management system installed.

Siraj said a foul smell welcomes customers at the market whereas encroachments and illegal stalls in the premises have further worsened the situation. He demanded of the authorities to take action against the official responsible for letting numerous illegal stalls prevail. This is one of the leading fruit and vegetable market but there is no proper mechanism to look after the venue, he added. “The encroachers have made things difficult by extending their shops and stalls on footpaths meant for pedestrians,” a customer said. Siraj said that traders had to suffer a loss of millions of rupees due to fire in the capital fruit market last year but despite repeated assurances they have not been compensated so far. “Fruit and vegetable sellers pay a huge amount in the name of taxes,” he added, however he appealed the Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan and Islamabad Mayor for taking notice of the situation and for addressing the grievances of the traders and customers.

