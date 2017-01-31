Fillon grilled as French election race tightens

Paris

French presidential candidate Francois Fillon was grilled Monday over claims his wife was paid 500,000 euros of public funds for a fake job, in a scandal that has hit his support.

The legal woes of Fillon, a conservative who had led the race for weeks, have benefited centrist former economy minister Emmanuel Macron in a increasingly close race for the Elysee Palace.

Fillon’s problems are the latest twist in an election being watched closely across Europe after the victory of the Brexit camp in Britain and Donald Trump’s win in the United States.—APP