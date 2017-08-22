Filer taxpayers up by 58pc

Islamabad

The number of return filer taxpayers in the country has increased by 58 percent during the fiscal year 2016 compared to FY2013 and by 13.23 percent against FY2015.

The number of taxpayers who have filed returns has touched 1,216,614 figure compared to 769,892 during year 2013, showing growth of 58 percent, according to officials data.

The number of taxpayers during FY2015 stood at 107,418, which witnessed growth of 13.23 percent when compared to the taxpayers of FY2016. Officials sources said that it was due to initiatives taken by the current government that taxes base was expanding and government strategies have been yielding results.

The Federal Board of Revenue recently launched 17,000 page tax directory, wherein tax details of over 1.2 million taxpayers has been placed. It is fourth consecutive year that the government has launched the tax director. The tax directory comprises three sections including corporations, Associations of Persons (AOPs) and individuals listed in alphabetical order.

Pakistan is the fourth country that has issued tax directory of its taxpayers, aiming at expanding tax net by gaining the confidence of citizens by providing them access to information.

Habib Bank Ltd and MCB Bank have emerged to be two top taxpayers amongst Pakistani banks as per the directory.—APP