Fight against dengue needed on emergency basis

Rawalpindi

Chairman Solid Management Company, Raja Muhammad Hanif said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to combat it on emergency basis.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue campaign, he directed officials of the Health and Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation department to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needed to be tackled on urgent basis as Met office had forecast more rain in the week,he added.

He directed the officials that anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.—APP