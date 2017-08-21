Fight against Dengue

Dengue fever no doubt kills the victims if not treated timely but it can also be prevented by taking curative as well as preventive measures time and again publicised by the health officials. Dengue fever has hit some areas in Khyber Pukhtoonkhwah and the people are protesting against inefficiency and ineffectiveness of the provincial health department officials. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made an offer to KP government of cooperation and assistance in handling the outbreak of the virus in the province. The Chief Minister has quite rightly said that we are all brothers and sisters living all over Pakistan and must be helping and assisting each other in such difficult situations. Needless to say that Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pukhtoonkhwah and Balochistan are the federating units and knit together and they have always been helping each other in difficult times and situations in the past and continue doing so now even as this is the demand of the national harmony, brotherhood and solidarity.

M Z RIFFAT

Lahore

