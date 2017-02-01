‘Fight against corruption responsibility of whole nation’

Islamabad

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said that our war against corruption will continue, adding that it is responsibility of whole nation to fight against corruption. He said that the political parties instead of fighting with each other should collectively fight against corruption, price spiral, illiteracy, unemployment and lawlessness.

He said instead of leaving everything for the Day of Judgment the accountability of things should also be held in the world. Siraj said we will continue our jehad and struggle till the end of corruption and corrupt system. While talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday Sirajul Haq said today court has adjourned further hearing of Panama leaks case for next Monday and on next hearing court will decide about future course of action.

He said due to illness of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed hearing was adjourned. Siraj said whole nation prays that Almighty Allah may recover Justice Azmat Saeed from illness soon so that the case could move towards its good culmination and nation gets relief.

Siraj said that corruption is present in every institution, adding that it was revealed after Panama leaks issue that the ruling family is included in this whole play. Siraj said we have approached the court so that a comprehensive mechanism should be devised for stopping corruption.

He said such strategy should be adopted by following which every thief present in government and opposition should be held accountable.

Siraj said he was happy that there is reaction in whole nation against corruption, adding that the latest remarks of the judges in the case are that the ruling family is need to tell the facts so that we could reach the truth. Siraj said that all three lawyers of the government tried to hide the facts instead of presenting facts.

Siraj said his party is against corruption whether it is done by government or opposition, adding that we want accountability of all corrupt people.—SABAH