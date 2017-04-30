FIFA, Olympic official Sheikh Ahmad denies bribery claim

Geneva

Asian Olympic leader Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah of Kuwait has denied claims made in a U.S. federal court that he paid six-figure bribes to FIFA voters. ‘’Sheikh Ahmad is very surprised by such allegations and strongly denies any wrongdoing,’’ the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement issued on Saturday on behalf of its president.

The sheikh’s influential roles in sports politics include the OCA presidency since 1991, a FIFA Council seat since 2015, and leadership of ANOC, the global group of national Olympic bodies, since 2012. He has been an International Olympic Committee member for 24 years.

Long seen as a key power broker in Olympic and soccer elections, Sheikh Ahmad has been drawn into the sprawling U.S. federal investigation of bribery and corruption soccer revealed two years ago. FIFA audit committee member Richard Lai, an American citizen from Guam, pleaded guilty on Thursday to wire fraud conspiracy charges related to bribes that helped officials gain influence in international soccer.

Lai admitted receiving around $1 million in bribes from various Asian soccer leaders, including what the Department of Justice described as a ‘’faction’’ seeking to gain influence in FIFA elections.

Though Sheikh Ahmad was not named in Department of Justice and Brooklyn court documents, a transcript of Lai’s hearing quoted him saying ‘’co-conspirator (hash)2 was also the president of Olympic Council of Asia.’’ Co-conspirator (hash)3 was described as having a ‘’high-ranking’’ role at OCA, and also linked to the Kuwait soccer federation. According to the published transcript, Lai said he ‘’received at least $770,000 in wire transfers from accounts associated with Co-Conspirator (hash)3 and the OCA between November of 2009 and about the fall of 2014.’’

‘’I understood that the source of this money was ultimately Co-Conspirator (hash)2 and on some occasion Co-Conspirator (hash)3 told me to send him an email saying that I need funds so he could show the email to Co-Conspirator (hash)2,’’ Lai said in court.—AP