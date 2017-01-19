Fidel Castro, a role model of change for world: Rabbani

Staff Reporter

Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, on Wednesday termed Fidel Castro as a role model of change for the world. “The three leading lessons of Fidel Castro’s and principles including resilience against super power, safe guard national interest and welfare of masses would be model of change for the world”, he said adding the great revolutionary leader of Cuba Fidel Castro, gave the strength to his people making them face challenges courageously.

Raza Rabbani stated this while Chairing a memorial seminar here on Wednesday organized to pay tribute to the great hero of Cuban Nation. The chairman senate said that Pakistani nation share their sorrow with their friendly country people who not only lost a great leader but also a father, friend and comrade who changed their lives.

The seminar was organized by Pak-Cuba Parliamentary Friendship Group’ at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Studies (PIPS) and was attended by president of the group Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Ambassador of Cuba to Pakistan Gabriel Tiel Capote, parliamentarians, diplomats and other officials.

Chairman Senate mentioned that it was the first memorial session held not only in Pakistan but even in Muslim world to acknowledge services of Fidel Castro as Pakistan valued the services of the revolutionary leaders besides intended to cement its relations with its people.

He stated that the cuban leader was a ray of hope for poor who gave a direction to suppressed, down trodden and exploited people to live their life with dignity, honour and fight for their rights rather than giving up before their unjust supremacy. The chairman senate further stated that unfortunately people of underdeveloped world work tirelessly day and night as slaves, but the profit was taken by developed world, and Fidel Castro was the person who not only raised voice against this injustice but also fight for the cause.

Ambassador of Cuba to Pakistan, Gabriel Tiel in his speech said that Cuba and Pakistan are true friends who stood with each other in every difficult time.