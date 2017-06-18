Fiat Chrysler sales outperform European market

Rome

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sales outperformed the European market last month, the Italian-American carmaker said in a statement Friday. FCA sales in Europe were up by 11.9 percent year-on-year, against an industry average of +7.7 percent, the statement said. The Italian-American carmaker said it sold 109,800 vehicles in May, making it the fourth overall in the European rankings.

Also on Friday, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told reporters a U.S. suit claiming FCA installed emissions-cheating devices on some of its diesel models won’t impact the company’s 2018 targets.

The U.S. Justice Department filed the civil suit in May this year. FCA denied cheating on emissions and said in a statement it is cooperating with U.S. authorities to clear up the issue.

Second-quarter results were in line with expectations and 2017 targets are confirmed, Italian news agency ANSA cited Marchionne as saying. The executive spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Venice of the U.S.-Italy council.

FCA said its best-performing brands were Alfa Romeo (+47.8 percent) and Fiat (+15.6 percent). Sales were up in Spain (+34.9 percent), Germany (+31.6 per cent), and France (+18.5 percent).

FCA owns car brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Ram, SRT, and Maserati, as well as Magneti Marelli components manufacturer and Teksid foundries.—Xinhua