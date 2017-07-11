FIA tightening screw against DMA of MIC on charges of corruption

The FIA has widened the scope and tightened the screw against former and serving officials of DMA of Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) over alleged financial misappropriations of Rs one billion. Reports said that the FIA had repeatedly summoned the DMA record from 20110 to 2017 but so far it has not been able to get the complete record.

The reports said that action can be taken against a former chairman of CDA, two members and dozens of officers and employees of DMA of the capital development authority. It is expected that a number of employees including four directors who remained posted in DMA could be arrested. According to reports, the FIA has sent a Performa to the DMA to get information required for the investigation.—INP

