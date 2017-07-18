FIA submits incomplete challan

Illegal kidney transplant case

Staff Reporter

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Monday submitted incomplete challan before the court in illegal kidney transplant case. As the proceedings started, accused Dr Fawad, Dr Altamash, and others were presented before Judicial Magistrate Farooq-e-Azam. The FIA officials submitting incomplete challan sought time for filing the complete Challan.

At this, the court adjourned the further hearing of the case till July 27 and directed the officials to submit complete challan, on next date of hearing.

The FIA declared Dr Altamash, Dr Fawad, Operation Theatre Assistant Umar Draz, Shahzad, Naveed Hameed, Azhar and others guilty in the challan, whereas accused Muhammad Saqib was declared ring leader of the gang.

FIA busted a gang of doctors including Dr Fawad and Dr Altamash involved in illegal kidney transplant, a few months ago. Later, the agency arrested other accused/facilitators for their alleged involvement in the case.