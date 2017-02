Islamabad

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday sent a red warrant to Interpol headquarters against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain after the orders of special anti-terrorism court ordering the arrest of MQM –London leader and his presentation in the court.

The interior ministry had approved the red warrant against London-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain on February 7.—INP