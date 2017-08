Rawalpindi

The Anti-terrorism Court on Wednesday recorded the statement of Federal Investigation Agency prosecutor in Benazir Bhutto murder case. According to details,as hearing started,the court heard the recorded statements of 39 witnesses while FIA prosecutor Khawaja Imtaiz started arguments in the case.

ATC Judge Muhammad Asghar Khan after hearing the statements adjourned the case till August 24, while FIA prosecutor will continue arguments. ATC is hearing BB murder case on daily basis.—APP