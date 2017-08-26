FIA prosecutor completes arguments in BB case

Rawalpindi

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor completed his arguments in Benazir Bhutto assassination case here on Friday.

As hearing started, Prosecutor Khawaja Imtaiz completed the reading of the statements of accused who are behind bars in the case under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court had heard the recorded statements of 68 witnesses during the last two days.

Anti-Terrorist Court Judge Muhammad Asghar Khan, after hearing the arguments, adjourned the case till August 26, while FIA senior special Prosecutor Chaudary Azhar will initiate arguments on next hearing.

Currently, ATC is hearing BB murder case on daily basis.—APP