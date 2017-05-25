FIA to probe into substandard maintenance of Parliament Cafeteria

Staff Reporter

Coming hard on inefficient management of Capital Development Authority (CDA), the National Assembly Standing Committee on House and Library, Wednesday, directed Federal Investigation Agency to probe into substandard maintenance and renovation of Parliament Cafeteria.

Rs.43 million were spent on sub-standard renovation and maintenance of Cafeteria which was initially estimated for Rs.9 million thus causing loss of Rs.34 million to the national exchequer.

In this regard, Committee rejected an inquiry report prepared by CDA officials with observation that officers responsible for dereliction of their duties causing loss to exchequer were either exonerated of the charges against them or were awarded minor penalties.

NA body met here with Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi in the chair and expressed annoyance over the action taken by the CDA on inquires ordered by the Committee related to maintenance and renovation of Parliament Lodges.

The Committee also expressed displeasure on the dismal state of affairs of CDA Parliament Lodges Directorate and directed Chairman to immediately take appropriate action to rectify the situation.

The Deputy Speaker said that he had been receiving multiple complaints from Members of the Parliament on daily basis regarding pathetic cleanliness, maintenance work and horticulture services at Parliament Lodges.

The committee rejected inquiry report submitted by CDA on fixing of responsibility on the failure of non-completion of 104 family suites and quarters in time in Parliament Lodges and directed CDA and Project Director, National Assembly to physically assess the work done by the Contractor and fix responsibility on the persons responsible for that failure and submit their findings within 10 days.

The Chairman CDA informed the Committee that the Contractor had taken the matter to the Arbitrator and CDA was waiting for his decision to be announced in the month of June. He assured the Committee that necessary action would be taken against the Construction firm in light of the directions of the Committee. While discussing the matter of handling over plots of the employees of National Assembly/ Members of NAECHS, the Committee directed Inspector General of Police (ICT) to take necessary action to get the possession of the illegally occupied land of NAECHS. The Committee was apprised that Chief Commissioner had written letter to the IG (ICT) for taking action against the illegal occupants; however, the action by ICT Police was still pending.