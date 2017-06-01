FIA identifies people involved in illegal human organs’ transplantation

Islamabad

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has identified various people involved in illegal activity of human organs’ transplantation. This was informed during a high level meeting held in Islamabad on Wednesday with Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in the chair.

The agency has so far identified three doctors, four paramedics, two agents, two heads of heinous racket, one facilitator, two donors and two foreign recipients involved in this act.

The meeting was informed that 358 proclaimed offenders have been arrested in Punjab, 17 in Sindh, 56 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 in Balochistan and 119 in Islamabad.

The Minister directed FIA to gear up efforts towards apprehending proclaimed offender wanted in various cases. He also directed NADRA and FIA to complete, within a week’s time, digitization of red-book containing the names of most wanted human traffickers.

The meeting was also briefed about the arrest of three Afghan women from Islamabad who were trying to proceed to UK on forged documents with the help of PIA official, who has been arrested.

It was informed that efforts are underway to apprehend all those involved into this incident including the main culprit Mr. Altaf.

FIA officials also briefed the Minister about progress into Khanani and Kalia case. It was informed that data of flight of capital of 103 billion rupees has been retrieved from the main server of KKI. Besides, data of 56,000 transactions of total 93 billions rupees has also been retrieved from various storage mediums.

It was informed that so far 1,023 companies have been identified and traced out for committing flight of capital to the tune of 22.69 billion rupees against 8,103 transactions.—INP