FIA holds two for sending people abroad illegally

Sialkot

A special team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday conducted a raid in Narowal and arrested two persons—Talib Hussain and Islamuddin—for sending people abroad illegally. FIA Deputy Director Khalid Anees said the accused had been running human-trafficking business for long.

Meanwhile, FIA team from Faisalabad have arrested two human smugglers including a lady on charge of extorting money from citizens for sending them abroad.

FIA spokesman said here that Qurratul Aein of Samanabad Lahore extorted money of Rs.7.5 lakhs from Naeem Akhtar of Faisalabad for sending him Australia but later she neither send him abroad nor returned his money.

FIA team conducted raid and succeeded in arresting female accused. Meanwhile, FIA team also arrested Talib Hussain of Chak No.508-GB on charge for extorting money of Rs.4.5 lakh from Zaffar Abbas for sending him abroad.—APP