FIA help sought in ongoing investigation into Sehwan blast

City Reporter

Sindh government has sought Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) help in ongoing investigations into the deadly attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalander shrine in Sehwan.

Amid reports that the Sehwan bomber came from Afghanistan, the investigators decided to check the recordings of CCTV cameras installed at Pak-Afghan border.

The investigation into the attack has been intensified. The investigators said that there was close similarity between the blasts at Shah Noorani shrine and Lal Shahbaz Qalander shrine, as they suspect a single group could be behind both the incidents.

They investigation agencies say that one Abdullah Brohi brought bombers from Afghanistan while Molvi Naseer provide them shelter and Hafeez Brohi group facilitate the bombers to reach Sindh from Balochistan.