FIA gets 3-day physical remand of Zafar Hijazi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A sessions court on Wednesday granted a three-day physical remand of Zafar Hijazi, the former chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Hijazi appeared in front of Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Shabbir after his earlier four-day remand ended. The FIA presented a report based on Hijazi’s earlier remand and requested the court to hand him into their custody for another eight days.

However, the counsel for Hijazi, Aazid Nafees, argued that his client could not remain in custody for a long period of time because of his poor health.

After reviewing FIA’s report, the judge gave the agency a three-day remand.

On July 22, Hijazi was taken to a hospital from the court in an ambulance when he was handed over to the FIA on a four-day remand. On that occasion, Nafees had presented the same argument along with a medical report prepared by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

After reviewing PIMS’ report, the judge had granted FIA a four-day remand.

Hijazi was taken into FIA custody earlier this month after a report released by the joint investigation team, probing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family’s wealth, alleged that the former SECP chairman had altered records related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills.