FIA arrests two human smugglers

City Reporter

The Federal Investigation Agency arrested two proclaimed offenders who were involved in human smuggling and swindling people by impersonating to be Prime Minister’s Secretariat officers. The anti-human smuggling cell of FIA made the arrest. The accused have been identified as Raja Zafar Abbas and Raja Mazhar Abbas. Zafar and Mazhar would cheat people on the pretext of sending them abroad and looted hundreds of thousands of rupees from them, said FIA officials. They added the accused would introduce themselves as officers of sensitive agencies and PM’s Secretariat. Cases have been registered against them and their remand has been obtained.