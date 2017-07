City Reporter

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad on Monday arrested two persons for defrauding people. According to FIA spokesman, one Nabeel Sagar, a resident of Toba Tek Singh area, received Rs 185,000 from the complainant, Abdul Rehman, for sending him to Bahrain for employment.

The second accused, Muhammad Munir, a resident of Mian Channu, received Rs 125,000 from a complainant, Muhammad Kashif of Faisalabad, over the pretext of employment in Saudi Arabia.