City Reporter

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujrat Wednesday conducted a raid at Lala Musa and arrested three human traffickers.

According to FIA spokesman, the team recovered four Pakistani passports from the accused, Muhammad Sharif of Bhandar Tehsil Kharrian.

Meanwhile, FIA Gujrat team arrested an agent, Afzal Ahmad of Mojianwala Mandi Bahauddin, who was involved in 12 cases.

Separately, the FIA arrested a proclaimed offender, Amjad Hussain of Kot Addu Muzaffargarh.