FIA arrests organ trafficker

Staff Reporter

Gujranwala

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday apprehended another suspect involved in organ trafficking during a raid in Gujranwala. Sources told that important record was also recovered from the possession of the suspect who used to provide details of foreign patients to Dr Fawad.

Keeping in view the surge in this crime, government had sought the assistance of FIA to nab the culprits residing in Lahore, Faisalabad, Layyah, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Jhang, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kasur and Rawalpindi.

Spokesman to FIA, Hammad said that the department had also uncovered an illegal kidney donation racket in Lahore and arrested six people, including two doctors, after raiding a house where unauthorised surgeries were reportedly underway.

Earlier, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination had suggested to sentence criminals involved in illegal kidney trafficking to 10 years in prison along with Rs one million fine. In Pakistan, organs can only be donated by close relatives and buying and selling them is illegal.

However, a chronic shortage of organs for transplant has fuelled a black market, with acute poverty forcing some people to sell their kidneys to eke out a living.