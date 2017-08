Gujranwala

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested four human traffickers, recovered passports, visas and other documents during separate actions in various cities of Punjab on Thursday.

The FIA Gujranwala Region responding to public complaints conducted operations against human smugglers in Gujrat, Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin. During separate actions, the FIA apprehended four human traffickers besides recovering passports, visas, CNICs and other documents from their possession.—INP