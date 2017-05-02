FIA arrest three human traffickers

Gujranwala

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three human traffickers during separate actions in different cities on Monday. Deputy Director FIA said that on complaints of citizens, the Agency’s teams conducted operations in Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat.

He said that during separate actions, the FIA arrested three human traffickers over charges of sending people abroad through illegal means. Passports, visas and CNICs were recovered from the possession of the nabbed human traffickers who were being interrogated.—INP