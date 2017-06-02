FGEIs schools and colleges are providing quality education free of cost: Asif

Staff Reporter

Director Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantts, Garrsions Brig Dr Muhammad Asif Iqbal has said that all FGEIs institutions in cantonments of country providing quality education.

“The results of these educational institutions have improved owing to professional and hardworking faculty members,” he said this while addressing as chief guest at the certificates distribution ceremony amongst the best performers of the faculty members in organizing all Pakistan Excellence Awards Ceremony 2016, here at FGEIs (C/G) Directorate.

Dr Asif Iqbal said that the education system in FGEIs institutions was per requirements of modern age that was why people wished to get admitted their children to the educational institutions.

Later, the chief guest distributed merit certificates and cash prizes to the Principals and staff members who played vital role in organizing the mega event of All Pakistan Excellence Awards Ceremony.

Brig Dr Asif Iqbal Said, “Federal Government Educational Institutions, as an education network, have carved a unique niche in the education system of the country. These Institutions are national asset, which are imparting free of cost quality education to hundreds of thousands of students”. FGEI Directorate manages 311 schools and 44 colleges spread all over the country. The FGEI Directorate has approximately 13,000 employees and over 200,000 students. FGEIs, with highly educated, trained and motivated work force are the best among the public sector educational systems of the country.

He Said, “Education is the corner stone for the development and progress of a country and our institutions are contributing towards it by imparting quality education to a large segment of the society”.

FGEIs have created such an academic as well as co-curricular milieu which is conducive to learning, training and polishing of young minds. Our objective is to prepare a generation which could lead this country towards progress and prosperity, thereby positively contribute to the amelioration, betterment of the society and country. This mission is always kept at fore in the FGEIs organization.