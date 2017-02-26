FGEI promoting quality education in country

Rawalpindi

Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEIs) were playing a pivotal role in promoting quality and purposeful education in the country, Lt. Col Saadataullah, GSO-I, Rawalpindi Cantt said on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said, due to efforts of FGEI, the results of the institutions had improved tremendously.

FGEIs were trying to provide quality education and served the less-privileged segments of the society and its mission would continue, he addded.

He called upon the teachers to keep abreast with the latest research in their respective fields and abandon the easier path of teaching just the books, as teachers should be the icons of knowledge.

He said, “the students are the backbone of a nation as they will hold the reins of the country in future. This can only be achieved when a special emphasis is laid on the training of the students and quality of education given to them”.

He advised the students to pay attention towards studies to achieve their goals in life. It is your obligation to get education to serve the nation, he added.—APP