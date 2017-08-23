FGEHF striving to provide housing facilities to federal employees

Staff Reporter

Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) is striving to provide housing facilities to federal employees.

It is the first priority of present democratic Government to accelerate the process of completion of housing necessities and same is the motto of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation to provide equivalent opportunities to Federal Government and its relevant departments. Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation being as organization thinks it is his responsibility to explain the prejudice and wrong statement against the facts of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation and its residential schemes specially “Thelian Housing Project” being manage to publish in newspapers. Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation rebuts these prejudice fabricated wrong reports and declares that “Thelian Housing Project” is a transparent project and contains all latest amenities.

Incumbent organization further explains that legal action has been taken against such newspapers after serving them legal notices. In fact public account committee has done audit of “Thelian Housing Project”. Further explained that some people are criticizing on this residential project just on political ground and also patronizing such people.