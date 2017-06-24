FFC monitoring flood situation in rivers

Islamabad

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has devised pre-emptive measures for effective flood management during the forthcoming monsoon season 2017. Official sources told APP here Friday that a cell would work round the clock from July 1 to October 15 to thoroughly monitor the water inflows and flood situation in all major rivers. The FFC organized pre-flood meeting to review action taken on pre-emptive measures and status of preparedness of the provinces for the upcoming monsoon season.

The FFC will issue daily flood situation monitoring report based on the weather forecast/advisories, rainfall and rivers flow data. As pre-monsoon action, the FFC prioritized portfolio of flood projects being executed through normal/emergent flood programme and based on allocation of budget under PSDP 2016-17 in consultation with all stakeholders.

The FFC technically scrutinized PC-I of the selected flood projection projects and processed for approval from Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

Rescue 1122 finalises emergency arrangements on Eid: the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services will remain ready on emergency alert during Eid holidays in the province. In this regard, DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed special emergency arrangements in a meeting held at Rescue 1122 Headquarters on Friday which was attended by all heads of wings.

The provincial monitoring cell briefed the Director General that emergency plans for Eid had been finalised in all districts of Punjab in close coordination with districts administrations.

In case of flash-flooding during Eid holidays, Rescue 1122 will also remain on high alert in all districts for effective response and management of emergencies.

All districts emergency services have chalked out plans for deployment of Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services at important mosques and Eid Gahs.—APP